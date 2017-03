DUBAI Feb 27 The 12,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Harding oil platform in the UK North Sea is being shut down as a precaution after a worker fell off and died early on Thursday, a spokesman for operator TAQA said.

"Production is being shut down," the spokesman for the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA) said.

"It is what we feel is the appropriate response to the tragic loss of life and the effect it has had on our colleagues on the platform."