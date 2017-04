LONDON Dec 21 The Thames Oilport terminal east of London will start operations next spring with initial capacity of 175,000 cubic metres, British oil storage company Greenergy said on Monday.

The tank field, built on the site of the former Coryton refinery, will be used initially for diesel storage and will gradually expand to become Britain's largest oil products terminal, Greenergy CEO Andrew Owens told Reuters.

Greenergy on Monday announced that it had acquired Dutch tank storage company Vopak's stake in the project, in which Royal Dutch Shell is the second partner.

