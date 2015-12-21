* Greenergy acquires Vopak's Coryton stake
LONDON, Dec 21 The Thames Oilport terminal near
London will open next spring, its operator Greenergy said on
Monday, as a rising glut in oil supplies has made storage one of
the industry's most attractive investments.
Privately-owned Greenergy announced that it had increased
its stake in the project, built on the site of the former
Coryton refinery, after acquiring Dutch rival Vopak's
33.3 percent stake. Royal Dutch Shell remains the
second partner in the project.
The Thames Oilport tank field will have an initial capacity
of 175,000 cubic metres, used mostly for storing diesel to
supply the London region, and will gradually expand to become
Britain's largest oil products terminal, Greenergy CEO Andrew
Owens told Reuters.
The collapse in oil prices since June 2014 as a result of
rising global supplies has made storage a highly lucrative
business, attracting investment funds globally, as traders and
refiners opt to store crude and oil products until prices
recover - a market structure known as contango.
While the Coryton project had a bumpy path since its start
three years ago, with partners scrapping an initial plan for a
larger terminal than the current one, the contango has been a
catalyst for its development in recent months, Owens said.
"The contango we've got at the moment is very much helping
us to get momentum at Thames Oilport," Owens said, adding that
it "allows you to do things on a phased and more slow motion
basis because the contango is helping you pay for the capital".
Demolition of the former refinery infrastructure is underway
to clear up land ahead of its expected sale in the first half of
2016, Greenergy said in a statement.
NAVIGATOR
At the same time, Greenergy created a partnership with
Macquarie Capital, the investment unit of Macquarie Group
to acquire Vopak's remaining UK assets as well as
Greenergy's North Tees storage assets in Teeside.
The partnership, Navigator, is a "stepping stone" for
Greenergy, allowing it to access capital for further growth over
the next decade. "Navigator creates a financial structure which
enables us to continue and accelerate our investments in oil
industry terminal infrastructure," Owens said.
Vopak said the divestment of its UK business amounts to 335
million pounds.
Greenergy, Britain's largest oil storage operator, also has
operations in Canada, the United States and Brazil.
CLOSURE SLOWDOWN
Owens said the golden days for oil refinery profits over the
past year, a result of low crude prices and a sharp rise in
demand for products, will slow closures in Europe that most had
expected to continue steadily through to the end of the decade.
"They've been astounding - that's the only word for it," he
said of the margins this year, adding that "the refineries have
made so much money that they can sit on that for a while and
burn it away for a bit."
Refinery capacity of some 2 million barrels has closed in
Europe since 2009, as pressure from state-of-the-art new units
in the Middle East and Asia squeezed European refiners' profits.
But the global excess of oil that forced crude prices to
10-year lows also helped oil companies squeeze more money this
year from Europe's comparatively smaller, older refineries.
Capacity closures also allowed Britain to more than triple
net imports of petroleum products last year.
"At the moment, the UK is still short capacity," Owens said.
"(But) when the Thames Oilport is up and running, that's more
than enough capacity."
