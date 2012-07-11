* Oligarchs trade accusations in High Court case
* Cherney claims stake in aluminium producer RUSAL
* Deripaska denies murder allegations raised in case
* Cherney denies involvement in organised crime
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 11 Billionaire Oleg Deripaska was
successful and "established" by the time he met rival
oligarch Michael Cherney in 1994 at 26, his lawyers told a
London court, arguing the magnate would not have needed his
rival's support to build his aluminium empire.
Lawyers delved into the early career of one of Russia's
richest men on Thursday, in a case that has shone a spotlight on
the often lawless 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union,
as well-connected Russians jostled for privatised state assets
and organised crime and "protection" groups became influential.
Deripaska is fighting a claim from Cherney, an Israeli-based
billionaire who says the two were partners and alleges he is
owed a 13.2 percent stake in the now-listed RUSAL, the
world's largest aluminium producer, of which Deripaska controls
the largest stake.
Deripaska accuses his opponent of links to criminal
gangs but, with this week's opening statements drawing to a
close before the case is adjourned until September, he is facing
allegations made to prosecutors abroad that he himself was
involved in bribery and murder.
Deripaska, who is expected to call compatriot and Chelsea
football club owner Roman Abramovich as one of his witnesses in
the latest High Court battle between billionaires from Russia
and the former Soviet Union, denies he and Cherney were allies.
He says he was forced into a protection racket - or "krysha"
in Russian, from the word for "roof" - orchestrated by Cherney
and supported by some of the country's most powerful criminal
gangs in the mid-1990s after receiving threats.
In opening statements to the court from the defence on
Wednesday, his legal team argued Deripaska had no need for the
contacts and financing that Cherney says he provided to build an
aluminium empire. Cherney had, Deripaska's side alleges, in fact
fled Russia in late 1993 or early 1994 to escape a fraud probe.
Deripaska's legal team said the entrepreneur used profits
from his trading business, established as far back as 1991 when
he was a still a physics student, to invest in assets including
Sayansk Aluminium Plant (SaAZ), one of Russia's largest.
"The idea that he was some sort of struggling student, with
summer jobs, is just wrong," lawyer Thomas Beazley, acting for
Deripaska, told the court. "(Deripaska) was in fact an
established and successful businessman at the time of their
first meeting, albeit young."
Cherney says he and Deripaska met at a London Metals
Exchange reception in October 1993. Like most details in this
case, even that is disputed. Deripaska says they met months
later, at a dinner in May 1994.
Deripaska explains his attendance at social events related
to Cherney as one of the rituals of krysha, where victims are
expected to socialise and attend meetings, celebrate events and
give presents in a public display of loyalty to give the krysha
"a veneer of commercial and social respectability".
Deripaska also denies Cherney provided financing or support.
The aluminium tycoon's lawyer argued that on Cherney's accounts
he entered into the partnership in October 1993 but says no
payment was made until well into the following year.
"Mr Deripaska has gone on buying shares from October 1993,
increasing his stake, but Mr Cherney is not putting in any
money. Yet the point of the partnership, on Mr Cherney's case,
is he is the big financier," Beazley said.
BRIBERY, DEATH THREATS AND MURDER
The London case, which follows the legal claim first made by
Cherney in 2006, has brought to life the often violent years of
privatisation in post-Soviet Russia, when protection rackets -
criminal or otherwise - were rife and those venturing into
business were often threatened, and on evidence provided to the
court, beaten in public and even assassinated.
One criminal gang at the centre of the court case is
Ismailovskaya, alleged to be run by Anton Malevsky, a man
Deripaska says was used by Cherney to extort money before the
Afghan war veteran died in a parachuting accident in 2001.
Ismailovskaya is named after a district in northeastern
Moscow, where it was renowned as a gang of thugs and thieves
before it honed its skills in the post-Soviet era to become one
of the most feared criminal gangs that offered "protection".
But Deripaska himself, who accuses Cherney of links with
Ismailovskaya and other gangs, is facing allegations he was
involved in bribery, threats and even murder as he built his
fortune.
He denies the allegation, made by one of his own witnesses
in separate proceedings to prosecutors in Israel, the United
States and Russia.
Djalol Khaidarov has alleged that Deripaska ordered the
murder of businessman Vadim Yafyasov in 1995 and bribed a local
governor in the Kemerovo region to secure the takeover of a
factory, according to Cherney's court documents.
A spokesperson for Deripaska denied the allegation:
"Criminal gangs were operating very widely in post-Soviet
Russia. Mr Deripaska was subjected to a krysha by Mr Cherney and
Mr Malevsky and the organised crime gangs they represented,
which included Izmailovskaya."
Cherney denies links to organised crime and his legal team
say its client has never been convicted.
He will be giving evidence by video-link from his home in
Israel because of an outstanding arrest warrant after a Spanish
investigation into money laundering. Deripaska has been
questioned in connection with the same probe.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley and Clara Ferreira-Marques;
Editing by Alison Williams)