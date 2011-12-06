LONDON Dec 6 London is in danger of
exceeding its 9.3-billion-pound ($14.61-billion) budget for the
2012 Olympics unless rigorous action is taken to curb costs,
Britain's spending watchdog said on Tuesday.
The National Audit Office (NAO) also said it was concerned
that the venue security bill had nearly doubled to 553 million
pounds, while question marks remained over the city's transport
plans.
The NAO said 354 million pounds was left in the Olympic
contingency coffers, but residual risks could reduce that to 36
million.
"In our view the Funding Package of 9,298 million pounds is
currently so finely balanced there is the real risk that more
money will be needed unless there is rigorous action to control
costs in ways that represent value for money," the report said.
The government says the Olympics are on time and on budget,
with more than 500 milion pounds of uncommitted contingency
funds available.
However, the figures are likely to cause concern as it
pursues a package of severe public spending cuts to rein in a
record budget deficit.
About 92 percent of the Olympics construction is complete,
with the biggest residual risks likely to come from national
security planning and supply chain issues, the report said.
On Monday, the government said an extra 13,700 guards,
including an unspecified number of soldiers and volunteers,
would be needed on top of the 10,000 already planned to secure
the inside of the Olympic venues, resulting in an anticipated
extra cost of 271 million pounds.
Margaret Hodge, chairwoman of the Committee of Public
Accounts, said it was "deeply worrying that at this late stage
plans for venue security are not further advanced".
The report said finding the additional guards would be a
"significant recruitment challenge".
The NAO report also said transport plans on London's
notoriously jammed, narrow streets were behind schedule, with
consultation on most of the traffic regulation orders pushed
back to March 2012.
"This leaves planning until the very last moment and cannot
be delayed further if transport chaos is to be avoided," Hodge
added.
London Olympic organisers hope to persuade businesses to
increase flexibility in shift patterns, with staff working from
home or different hours. Businesses will also have to plan
deliveries at different times.
The NAO, in its sixth report on the Games, said the country
was failing in its Olympic ambition to get more people involved
in sport.
The previous Labour government had promised to get a million
additional people doing 30 minutes of sport three times a week
by 2013, but the NAO said just 108,600 extra people had taken up
more sport.
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Clare Fallon)