LONDON, June 20 London lawmakers urged the
International Olympic Committee to show political courage and
allow a minute's silence during the opening or closing
ceremonies of the London Games to mark the 40th anniversary of
the Munich massacre.
Eleven Israeli team members died at the 1972 Olympics in
Munich after being held hostage by Palestinian gunmen.
The London Assembly unanimously voted on Wednesday for a
motion supporting a minute's silence for the athletes and
coaches who died in the attack.
Andrew Dismore, who proposed the motion, said the deaths
went beyond politics and nationality.
"The IOC say to have a minute's silence to commemorate these
victims of terrorism would be a 'political gesture', but surely
not having a minute's silence is, in itself, the political
gesture," he said in a statement.
"This is not about the nationality of the victims - they
were Olympians."
Londoners have forked out about 10 percent of the 9.3
billion pound ($14.6 billion) public bill to stage the Games,
with the rest coming from central government and the national
lottery.
Roger Evans, another lawmaker, who seconded the motion,
said: "The IOC needs to show some political courage and allow
the commemoration of a tragedy that affected their guests during
their event in their venue 40 years ago.
"This important decision should not be dictated by a small
number of their members."
The London organising committee (LOCOG), responsible for
staging the Games, said it was a matter for the IOC.
The IOC was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Robert Woodward)