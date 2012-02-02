LONDON Feb 2 Civil engineering firm BAM Nuttall will help transform London's Olympic Park from a sporting arena to a public place once the Games are over, the Olympic Park Legacy Company said on Thursday.

BAM Nuttall, which was involved in the original clearing of the site in east London, won contracts worth 76 million pounds to deliver one of Europe's largest construction projects.

The Olympic Park, to be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park once the athletes have gone home this summer, will include a mixture of elite sports stadiums, housing and community facilities such as a school and medical centre.

BAM Nuttall will remove temporary stadiums, including basketball and water polo, double the amount of parkland, reconfigure Games-time bridges and underpasses and link the park to surrounding communities as part of the new phase called "Clear, Connect, Complete".

It will also prepare the media centre and handball arena for new tenants, and work on the velopark by creating a mountain-bike trail and outdoor cycle circuit.

The company has been involved with the site for the past four years.

The area in Stratford had largely been a run-down industrial site, saturated with pollutants, before the mass clean-up.

"The appointment of BAM Nuttall will help set the foundations for a fantastic Olympic Park post the London 2012 Games," Olympics minister Hugh Robertson said in a statement.

The project will be funded from the 292 million pound budget set aside from the 9.3 billion pound Olympic purse.

The park will reopen in phases from July 2013. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Steve Addison)