By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 Green groups have formed a
coalition against three high-profile London 2012 sponsors, the
latest in a wave of protests that have heightened fears that
demonstrators are ramping up their campaigns in the run-up to
the Games in nearly 100 days' time.
The coalition, which launched the campaign "Greenwash Gold
2102" on Monday, argues that Dow Chemical, oil company BP and
mining giant Rio Tinto should not be involved in the Olympics
because of their environmental records.
The campaign, which includes activist groups the Bhopal
Medical Appeal and UK Tar Sands Network, is one of a collection
of protests ranging from local communities fighting construction
of venues in their neighbourhood to trade unions complaining
about work conditions.
Protests have been peaceful, but police and Olympic chiefs
are aware the Games, and torch relay, could be a magnet for
demonstrators keen to publicise their message at a time when the
world's attention will be on London.
Police last month warned that attention-seekers rather than
the violent protesters who marred the torch relay four years ago
will pose the biggest threat.
Earlier this month, a lone protester disrupted the
traditional university boat race between Oxford and Cambridge,
forcing a restart.
Authorities have so far taken a softly, softly approach,
with the aim of deterring copycat behaviour, saying protesters
have the right to demonstrate peacefully.
But they warn they will clamp down on anyone attempting to
disrupt events.
London Olympic organisers (LOCOG) said it had planned for
any disturbances, adding it was "confident that any protests
will be handled in a sensible and appropriate way".
"MONEY TALKS"
The most high-profile protest so far has been Bhopal Medical
Appeal's campaign against Dow Chemical's sponsorship of the
wrap, strips of plastic decorating the outside of the main
stadium.
BMA says the seven million pound sponsorship should be
dropped because of Dow's link to the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster in
India, in which activists say 25,000 people died in the years
that followed.
Peaceful demonstrations have been held, and some lawmakers
in both Britain and India have backed the campaign.
Another protest catching the headlines this month was a hoax
press release and web page by the Campaign for a Sustainable
Olympics which falsely claimed LOCOG had dropped BP as a
sustainability partner.
The group, complaining at BP's role in the Deepwater Horizon
oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and its work in the
controversial Canadian tar sands, fooled a couple of news
outlets which published the story.
Other demonstrations have seen London Occupy activists join
forces with locals in an attempt to halt the building of
temporary basketball training courts near the Olympic Park,
arguing the development had been pushed through without proper
consultation and an environmental impact assessment.
Four people were arrested when bailiffs moved in last week
to enforce an eviction order.
The TUC-backed Playfair, which campaigns against what they
say are poor working conditions and low pay in factories where
2012 merchandise is made, will hold a series of demonstrations
in the next week in several British cities.
In a separate move, a local campaign called the Counter
Olympics Network is planning "major actions".
The launch of Greenwash Gold 2012 was chaired by Meredith
Alexander, who in January resigned from the body overseeing the
environmental and ethical impact of the London Olympics in
protest at Dow's sponsorship.
"There is an expensive machine behind the Games that is
funded by corporate sponsors," she said in a statement.
"Sadly when these sponsors are selected, money talks much
more loudly than values."
Rio Tinto, which will provide the metals for the 4,700
medals, said; "We run our business to very high ethical
standards and are committed to human rights and running our
mines responsibly.
"A commitment to the environment and sustainable development
is ingrained in the Olympic charter."
Dow, which denies any responsibility for the accident at the
then Union Carbide India Limited factory, said in an interview
with Reuters earlier this year that it would not be deterred by
protests.
BP said it "remained committed to help LOCOG deliver a more
sustainable Games".
