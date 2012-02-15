LONDON Feb 15 The view from Samsung's
office in east London spans the 2012 Olympic Park, but the head
of sports marketing at the South Korean company could be
forgiven for also having an eye on the 2018 Games on home soil.
The winter Olympics that year will be held in Pyeongchang,
South Korea, and there is a certain amount of national and
corporate pride at stake.
Samsung's current sponsorship deal with the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) runs out in 2016, so Samsung is
"reviewing" its options but suggested it would be involved in
some form in 2018.
"(It is) a company's responsibility to have good corporate
citizenship in Korea," Sunny Hwang, Samsung's vice president and
head of global sports marketing, told Reuters.
"So it is our responsibility to support those Games, for
them to be successful."
Pyeongchang is unlikely to give Samsung Electronics, a
global leader in telecommunications technology, a big marketing
push in its own backyard - but other Olympics have.
One of the world's largest producers of mobile phones in the
world, Samsung said its market share in China doubled after the
2008 Beijing Olympics.
Even London 2012, a relatively saturated market, will help
Samsung increase brand awareness and sales not only in Britain
but also Europe.
"This is not only for London, for the UK, but a European
festival for us," Hwang said, dressed in a cream jacket and
open-necked shirt.
"Of course, the UK market is saturated, but it is a very
big market, there is lots of room for us still for the mobile
market, for others. Every market has a replacement demand."
TORCH RELAY "TANGIBLE"
Samsung began its Olympic journey as a domestic sponsor in
1988 when Seoul was the host city, before it became a worldwide
partner in 1998 for the Nagano winter Olympics in Japan.
In 2004, it also began sponsoring the Olympic torch relay.
However, demonstrations by advocates of Tibetan independence
and protests against China's human rights record caused mayhem
during the 2008 torch relay, especially in London and Paris.
The problems were part of the reason why this year's relay
was drastically curtailed to include just Britain and Ireland.
Hwang was disappointed, preferring a global route, but said
Samsung was looking to invite about half its 1,360 allocation of
torchbearers from abroad. Hwang himself will run a leg.
To avoid the same disruption, Samsung has been working with
an external consultant on "a robust security operation".
Police, who say there is no intelligence of any specific
threat to the relay, are planning to provide a team of 28 police
officers to provide round-the-clock protection for the flame and
its torchbearers during the 70-day trip around Britain before
the opening ceremony on July 27.
In the corner of the sparsely decorated Samsung Olympic
office was an empty showcase where the torch will sit.
Gold-coloured and consisting of 8,000 holes, one for each of
the torchbearers, the triangular-shaped aluminium torch has been
likened to a huge cheesegrater.
"The torch relay allows locals to feel closer and more
connected to the Games," Hwang said.
"It's more tangible. The Olympics (in contrast) is very much
a global event."
He would not give a figure on the cost of either
sponsorship, but said brand awareness was an important part of
people's thinking when buying a product.
Its brand value has increased to $19.5 billion in 2010 from
$10.85 billion in 2003, Samsung said.
"What we are seeking through Olympic sponsorship is not just
immediate return but long-term returns in increased awareness
and brand preference because we believe the purchasing decision
from our customers is on average 50 percent brand awareness and
the other is from feature design," Hwang added.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)