* Mayor makes final offer of support for new north London
home
* Tottenham says not yet in a position to commit to project
* Club fighting decision to award Olympic Stadium to West
Ham
(Adds response from Tottenham Hotspur)
By Avril Ormsby
LONDON, Sept 28 London Mayor Boris Johnson urged
Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday to accept a 17 million pound
($26.6 million) package to stay in north London and drop a legal
battle over the future of the main Olympic stadium.
The Northumberland Park development, close to Tottenham's
historic White Hart Lane home, would help regenerate one of the
most run-down reas of London which was a focal point in riots in
August, Johnson said.
However, the club responded with a statement
saying it was not yet in a position to commit firmly to the
project.
The mayor has offered 8.5 million pounds to
persuade the Premier League soccer club to stay in Tottenham and
build a new 400 million pound stadium. A further 8.5 million
pounds would come from local Haringey council.
Tottenham have been embroiled in a long-running battle with
West Ham United over who should move into the Olympic stadium in
east London once the 2012 Games are over, winning a court
hearing for Oct 18 in an effort to overturn a decision in favour
of West Ham.
Most Tottenham fans want the club to stay close to its
traditional home. However, the club says that local and national
government both have a role to play in supporting the
development in area blighted by poverty and unemployment.
"The proposed stadium scheme and wider area
development has the potential to lever hundreds of millions of
pounds worth of much-needed regenerative development to
Tottenham ," chairman Daniel Levy said in a
statement .
" The overall scheme requires a
complex package of financing of which the correct level and
nature of public support is critical ," he
added .
"It would be wholly irresponsible
of us to announce we were proceeding with the scheme without the
appropriate agreements and support firmly in place. Discussions
are continuing with all the relevant stakeholders and we shall,
as always, keep our supporters updated."
MAYOR'S FINAL OFFER
The mayor's offer did not come with a definite ultimatum,
but he warned no more public money would be put on the table.
If Tottenham do accept, it would help smooth London's bid to
host the 2017 athletics World Championships because Tottenham
would have taken out the running track from the Olympic stadium
as part of its development of the venue.
"Last month's riots were a telling reminder of just how
important it is for Spurs to press ahead with the development at
Northumberland Park and to help kick-start a much wider
regeneration project that would create jobs and give Tottenham
the economic boost it deserves," Johnson said.
The financial package would go on infrastructure and
improved transport links around the planned new 56,000-seat
stadium in north London.
The club has pursued a new stadium in Tottenham at the same
time as bidding to move into the Olympic site.
Plans to develop the north London site were originally
approved by the mayor in 2010, but costs resulted in them
looking at the Olympic stadium as an alternative.
Tottenham applied for a judicial review on the Olympic
stadium after losing out to second-tier West Ham, given
preferred bidder status by the Olympic Park Legacy Company
(OPLC) in February, a decision backed by the mayor and
government.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Stefano
Ambrogi)