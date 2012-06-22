(Adds background)
LONDON, June 22 Britain has refused to issue a
visa for the head of Syria's National Olympic Committee, General
Mowaffak Joumaa, to travel to London for next month's Olympic
Games, the BBC said on Friday.
Mowaffak is regarded as a close friend of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, who has been strongly criticised by the British
government and other Western and Arab nations for a crackdown on
an opposition movement seeking his overthrow.
The British Home Office (interior ministry) and Foreign
Office declined to comment, saying they do not discuss
individual cases.
Pressure has mounted over Joumaa's attendance since Syrian
opposition activists urged Britain to ban him.
Syria was expected to send four or five officials to the
Olympics, including Joumaa, an International Olympic Committee
(IOC) official has said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said in March any of
the country's officials covered by a European Union travel ban
would not be welcome. He also said there would be no ban against
Syrian athletes taking part.
A handful of athletes are expected to qualify, mainly in
athletics and swimming, and they will march into the stadium
under the Syrian flag, the IOC official said.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Angus MacSwan)