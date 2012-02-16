LONDON Feb 16 London 2012 Olympic
organisers (LOCOG) risk jeopardising pubic confidence and trust
in the ticketing process unless they make it more transparent
and stop hiding behind commercial confidentiality, lawmakers
said on Thursday.
Ever since the first batch of tickets went on sale last
March, the distribution process has been severely criticised
after thousands of applicants were left empty-handed.
The London Assembly's Economy, Culture and Sport committee
has written to LOCOG's bosses, the Olympic Board, asking for
more transparency after failing to get answers during two years
of enquiries.
It wants a detailed breakdown of how many tickets have been
sold for each event, and at what price, to show that cheaper
tickets have been spread out equally across all events.
It also wants to know what tickets sponsors have access to.
"For most people, the Games will be a once-in-a-lifetime
experience, so it's vital they have confidence in the ticketing
process, particularly those who have missed out on tickets," Dee
Doocey, chairwoman of the committee, said in a statement.
"LOCOG is putting public confidence at risk by refusing to
provide a complete breakdown of how many tickets were available
for each event.
"It is completely unacceptable that an organisation that
only exists because of a huge investment of public money can
hide behind its status as a private company to avoid questions
it does not like."
Other problems have also cropped up, ranging from the ticket
website crashing to breastfeeding mothers being told they would
have to buy a separate ticket for their babies.
The committee's report "Sold Out" also asks how 10,000
tickets for synchronised swimming were sold accidentally before
being withdrawn, and how technical faults with the ticket resale
website have been resolved.
LOCOG has indicated in the past that about 28 percent of the
8.8 million tickets would cost 20 pounds ($31.39) or less.
But the committee wants to know whether a disproportionate
number of the highly priced tickets have been set aside for the
most popular events.
The report recognises LOCOG's need to raise two billion
pounds to stage the Games, and has praised it in the past for
holding a ballot in the earlier rounds of sales and installing a
discount scheme for younger and older people.
But it says LOCOG must seek to satisfy public expectations
for an "affordable, accessible Games" otherwise Londoners will
feel the Games were never "truly within their reach".
About 9,000 tickets have been allocated to central
government and 700,000 to sponsors.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Pritha Sarkar)