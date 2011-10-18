* Social and sporting events on hold during Games
By Avril Ormsby
LONDON, Oct 18 Londoners living anywhere near
the Olympic Park next year will find that getting married,
commuting to work, dining, drinking and even dying while the
Games are on may be a little tricky.
Churches, bars, banks, restaurants and thousands of other
businesses near the park or on transport routes that millions of
fans and athletes will take to Olympic events are already making
plans for massive disruptions in service, deliveries, working
hours and the availability of cash.
All Londoners are being warned they may face a shortage of
fish and meat and banks could struggle to fill up their ATMs,
while workers have been told to plan on fighting for
standing-room only on an already creaking public transport
system.
Couples hoping to marry next summer at St John's Church in
the heart of the Stratford area containing the Olympic Park face
a restricted window of opportunity because of its location on
the 100-mile (160-km) Olympic Route Network (ORN), designated to
whisk 80,000 athletes, dignitaries, sponsors, officials and the
media to the venues on time.
"We will be telling brides we would strongly advise them to
pick another date," assistant vicar Carol Richards told Reuters.
Richards also said that if one of her congregation were
unlucky enough to die during the Games, their family may have to
look for a quiet day in the Olympic schedule for the funeral.
It's not just bridal parties and the bereaved who will find
the normal course of life disturbed. Businesses near and far
will suffer from transport woes in the British capital with an
estimated extra three million journeys expected on peak days
during the Games.
MORE EFFECTIVE THAN THE LUFTWAFFE
Part of the Olympic route will consist of Games Lanes which
will be set aside for the so-called Olympic family, leading to
potential gridlock for everyone else.
London's market traders -- whose commercial rights stretch
back to a charter granted by Edward III in 1327 -- are concerned
the traffic restrictions for the 2012 Olympics may manage
something which eluded the German Luftwaffe and its predecessor.
"Something that two World Wars didn't do -- stop
Billingsgate -- is possibly going to happen with the Olympics,"
said Don Tylor, chairman of London's fish merchants' association
at Billingsgate, the world's largest inland fish market.
Greg Lawrence, chairman of the tenants' association at
Smithfield meat market, said the worst case scenario was that
people would be unable to arrive and buy meat.
"If the roads are so gridlocked and we can't get the
deliveries, or we can but can't get the customers in, that means
that restaurants and shops won't be getting their meat
supplies," Lawrence said.
To help ease pressure on the roads, London businesses are
being advised to stockpile non-perishable goods such as water
and paper, share deliveries or create mini-warehouses.
The Road Haulage Association has called for a suspension of
the rules regulating night-time traffic used to prevent
residents from being disturbed. Tests are taking place, but
London Councils said they would look to take a more flexible
approach rather than suspend enforcement altogether.
Banks are also working on how to keep ATMs well-stocked.
"Working in consultation with the Bank of England, Royal
Mint, banks and cash transit companies, the group has been
considering risks including increased public demand for cash and
disruption to transport caused by the Games," a spokesman for
the Payments Council said.
WORK FROM HOME
London's public transport authority Transport for London
(TfL) has a team of 10, backed by a 30-strong panel of
consultants, working with businesses to organise workshops and
hold one-to-one bespoke sessions for larger companies. They are
also working with the various business federations.
Canary Wharf, which shares some of the main public transport
links that serve the Olympic Park, has been diagnosed as a
potential hotspot by TfL, which hopes to reduce usage by up to
60 percent at peak times.
TfL has encouraged the mainly financial businesses at Canary
Wharf to let staff work from other offices, from home, change
their hours of work or go on holiday. At last count, 23 big
firms, employing 90,000 people, have already signed up.
However, getting thousands of bankers to log on remotely
could lead to congestion of corporate networks, the office space
provider MWB Business Exchange said.
It could also cost affected small-and-medium sized
businesses up to 25,000 pounds ($39,497) each to improve their
IT infrastructure, and it may be against regulatory rules for
some staff to work from home, it added.
Other areas of British life set to see disruptions include
the country's beloved sporting calendar. In particular, the
start of the highly lucrative English Premier League soccer
season will be delayed.
"NO CRISIS"
It's not all gloom and doom, however. The arrival of sports
fans, athletes and other businesses for the Games is a huge
opportunity to make money, said Mark Kass of the East London
Small Business Centre, which has helped 6,000 start-ups.
"Let's not turn a drama into a crisis," he said. "Life will
be dramatically changed for about three weeks, but it is going
to be a fantastic atmosphere -- potentially thousands of new
customers from around the world wandering around.
"But there may be some issues they have to deal with to take
advantage of that. And if that means instead of getting into
work around 8:55 a.m. to open up at 9 a.m. maybe you need to get
into work at 7:30 a.m. I think the only thing that will be on
hold will be the lie-ins and going to bed late."
Politicians hope the Olympics will act as a catalyst for
regeneration of a long-neglected part of east London where
employment rates and health standards are low.
Locals should benefit from billions of pounds of transport
investment in the long-term, as well as a new shopping centre --
the largest of its kind in Europe -- and an Olympic Park that
will have world-class sporting facilities.
The Railway Tavern, one of the closest pubs to the Olympic
Park, has refurbished nine bedrooms ahead of the Games.
Janet Dooner, who has run the pub for the past 45 years,
said holidays will be cancelled for her staff during the 17 days
of competition. She may also have to change working patterns so
they can stay open 24 hours a day to take in deliveries.
Her brewery is looking at using rubber rings around the beer
kegs to absorb the noise as they are rolled down into the cellar
-- something that could be adopted permanently.
"Hopefully this time next year we can say the Olympics
weren't too bad, I enjoyed it," she said.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
