By Ethan Bilby
| LONDON, March 7
office workers in congested Olympic areas to postpone their
journey home during the Games this summer, London's transport
operator has launched a voucher scheme offering commuters cheap
theatre and cinema tickets.
Transport has been a growing worry among businesses in
London, with 44 percent citing it as their chief concern over
the Olympic Games in a survey conducted by global consultancy
firm Deloitte.
Transport for London's (TfL) voucher scheme -- which
includes other discount offers -- goes beyond previous efforts
to ask the public to avoid London's congested transport network,
which carries 1.1 billion passengers annually and is expected to
come under significant strain with hundreds of thousands of
added visitors in town for the July 27-Aug 12 Games.
West End theatres have partnered with the transport operator
to provide 10 pound tickets for sale to workers who can prove
they work in Games transport "hotspot" areas, such as
Westminster and Canary Wharf.
The added audiences could also help theatres to avoid any
losses in attendance due to lack of available hotel rooms in the
capital for regular summer holiday groups.
Musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose Really Useful
Group operates many London theatres and whose Phantom of the
Opera draws tourist crowds, said last year that West End theatre
was in for a "bloodbath of a summer" and that declining
audiences would force some shows to close.
Ben Plowden, director of surface planning at TfL, said that
the games would run smoothly if people can be made to change
their habits.
"We are teaming up with a range of London's top attractions
to ensure that people able to travel home outside peak hours on
the busiest days are spoilt for choice when deciding how to
spend their evening," he said.
"It will be perfectly manageable, if everyone is able to
contribute his best as employees or members of the traveling
public."
Plowden also said that the Underground would suspend normal
maintenance during the games so that staff could be focused on
dealing with an immediate problem that may affect lines, such as
a diesel spill or cable theft, and restore service as quickly as
possible.
