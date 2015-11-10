UPDATE 2-China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 32 pct as commodity prices rally
LONDON Nov 10 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Tuesday it had ended its investigation into Japan's Olympus Corp after a court ruled that misleading auditors was not a criminal offence under English law.
The SFO, which charged Olympus and its British medical equipment subsidiary Gyrus in September 2013 with misleading an auditor, said it also could not have prosecuted individuals in the case because Japan does not extradite its nationals.
Reporting restrictions on the case were lifted on Tuesday.
Olympus, which became engulfed in a $1.7 billion accounting scandal in 2011, saw shares and profits plunge after its former British CEO, Michael Woodford, alerted prosecutors and the media to a series of unexplained payments after being fired for questioning company accounts.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Steve Slater)
