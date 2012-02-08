LONDON Feb 8 A no-nonsense businesswoman
expected to lead future development of the Olympic Park will
leave her post as soon as the Games are over, the Mayor of
London's office said on Wednesday.
Margaret Ford, chairman of the Olympic Park Legacy Company,
was responsible for transforming the 7 billion pound publicly
funded park in a previously run-down part of east London.
The regeneration expert was also in control of shaping the
surrounding area expected to be transformed into five new
neighbourhoods with thousands of new homes and community
facilities.
During her three years at the helm, Ford had secured
operators for most of the Olympic venues, but faced some
criticism when the deal for the main stadium collapsed amid
legal wrangling.
Nevertheless, the departure of a tough negotiator,
universally respected among lawmakers, will be regarded as a
loss with such emphasis on delivering a lasting legacy from the
Games investment.
Her resignation coincides with a report in The Times that
she has been appointed chairman of Barchester Healthcare.
It also comes at a time of restructuring for the OPLC, which
will be incorporated into a new Mayor of London controlled body
responsible for regeneration of a wider area, the London Legacy
Development Corporation.
Ford will be its interim chairwoman until after the Games
this summer when she will step down.
"The next phase of the legacy work, including major
transformation plans to the park, are critical and will require
a great deal of attention," Ford said in a statement.
"I have decided therefore that I cannot continue to give the
substantial time required for the role so after the Games would
seem a natural point to make the change."
The new corporation will have greater powers over the
Olympic Park, to be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park,
and a wider area including planning and development control.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby)