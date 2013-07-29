* 2,000 new cases received each day, down from 3,000
* Ombudsman Ceeney says suspects complaints on "downward
curve"
* Ceeney says banks have not taken enough care over
complaints
* Ceeney says sharp rise in complaints on payday lenders
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 29 Britain's Financial Ombudsman
Service is starting to see a decline in the number of complaints
it receives about mis-sold loan insurance but levels remain very
high, Chief Financial Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney said.
Britain's biggest banks are expected to this week set aside
hundreds of millions of pounds more to compensate customers
mis-sold the insurance but Ceeney's comments will raise their
hopes that the worst is behind them.
The industry has already set aside more than 14 billion
pounds ($21.5 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold payment
protection policies (PPI), which were meant to protect borrowers
in the event of sickness or unemployment but were often sold to
those who would have been ineligible to claim.
Ceeney said the ombudsman, which steps in where customers
and their banks can't reach an agreement, is now receiving 2,000
new cases every working day compared with 3,000 at its peak six
months ago.
"I think somewhat inevitably the people who care most about
complaining and trying to get compensation do so first. In any
complaints cycle the numbers rise and you subsequently see them
fall. I suspect we're on the downward curve," Ceeney told
Reuters in an interview on Monday.
Ceeney cautioned it was difficult to predict future trends.
"Will it fall to 1,000 in six months? I just don't know. The
interesting thing about PPI is none of us know where it's going
to go," she said.
Despite the ombudsman working with banks to improve their
complaints handling procedures, Ceeney said 78 percent of cases
were being resolved in the customer's favour.
"We should be seeing uphold rates at 20 to 25 percent
because banks should know what they're doing now. These are now
so well trodden. When customers do complain it should be handled
properly," she said.
Barclays is expected to add to the 2.6 billion
pounds it has set aside for PPI costs, when it becomes the first
UK bank to report results on Tuesday. Lloyds, which has
set aside 6.8 billon pounds already, the most of any bank, is
also expected to increase its provision on Thursday.
Lloyds ended a contract with Deloitte in June after problems
were uncovered in the way a call centre operated by the business
services firm handled customer complaints about PPI.
"Too many of the banks have not taken enough care on PPI
complaint handling. Most of the big banks have outsourced it.
The problem if you outsource is that you have to pay huge
amounts of care to make sure your outsourcers are working to the
right standards," Ceeney said.
According to figures from Britain's financial regulator, 50
million PPI policies were sold and only around 15 percent of
people who had the policies have claimed for compensation.
Ceeney also said the ombudsman had seen a sharp rise in
complaints about payday lenders although the numbers remained
relatively low, which she blamed in part on the stigma felt by
those who had used payday lenders.