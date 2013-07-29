LONDON, July 29 Britain's Financial Ombudsman
Service (FOS) is starting to see a decline in the amount of
complaints it receives about mis-sold loan insurance but levels
remain very high, said Chief Financial Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney.
Ceeney said the FOS was receiving around 2,000 new cases
each day, compared with about 3,000 a day when complaints were
at their peak.
Britain's banks have set aside more than 14 billion pounds
($21.5 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold insurance on
payment protection insurance, which was designed to protect
consumers against sickness or unemployment but was often sold to
those who didn't want or need it.