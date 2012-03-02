* UK retailers cut shelf space for organic produce
* Organic baby food, cosmetics post higher sales
* UK decline contrasts with overall global growth
By Michelle Martin
LONDON, March 2 Sales of organic products
in the UK fell 3.7 percent in 2011 to 1.67 billion pounds ($2.67
billion), a third successive annual decline, Britain's largest
organic certifier said on Friday.
Sales peaked at more than 2.1 billion pounds in 2008 before
falling back in the face of the economic downturn.
"In Britain I think this is a reasonable performance for
organic. We've had very high inflation, high unemployment and
consumer spending is down," interim trade director Finn Cottle
said at the Soil Association's annual meeting.
The latest decline was driven by a 5 percent fall in sales
by major food retailers as they cut back on the shelf space
given to organic products and own-label organic ranges, the
association reported.
"Reduction of choice, lack of communication about the
reasons to buy organic products and a lack of investment in
own-label organic ranges are the key factors of this decline,"
the Soil Association said, issuing its annual organic market
report.
Some organic products did post increased sales last year
despite the economic downturn including baby food (up 6.6
percent), lamb (up 16 pct), poultry (up 5.8 pct) and cosmetics
(up 8.7 pct).
BABYFOOD BOOM
"Babyfoods are always our star performer and they continue
to perform so well," Cottle said.
Alex Beckett, food analyst at market research Mintel, told
Reuters that demand for organic produce in the UK was unlikely
to increase noticeably in the short-term.
"Organic is not a top priority for the majority of consumers
at the moment, who are more likely to reach for products bearing
Fairtrade, locally-sourced or animal welfare claims."
"The irony is of course that organic food must comply by the
strictest animal welfare standards - people don't seem to
realise this," Beckett said.
The overall decline in Britain contrasted with the global
market for organic products, where sales rose by 8.8 percent in
2010 with growth continuing into 2011, the report said.
Global organic sales were valued at 44.5 billion euros
($59.3 billion) in 2010.
"Strong growth has continued in all the major European
markets, and the US, and the outlook for this year is positive.
The organic market in China has quadrupled in the past five
years, while Organics Brasil reports an annual growth rate of 40
percent in the Brazilian market," the Soil Association said.
($1 = 0.6266 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)