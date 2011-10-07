LONDON Oct 7 Britain's banks are well
capitalised and liquid and the decision by Moody's to downgrade
its rating of UK financial institutions merely reflects
government moves to avoid having to rescue them again, finance
minister George Osborne said on Friday.
In an interview with BBC radio, Osborne also said that the
Bank of England's decision to pump more money into the economy
and the government's deficit reduction plans would help shield
Britain from the euro zone debt crisis.
Osborne said: "People ask me 'how are you going to avoid
Britain and the British taxpayer bailing out banks in the
future?'
"This government is taking steps to do that, and therefore
credit rating agencies and others will say 'well, actually these
banks have got to show that they can pay their way in the world.
"And I am confident that British banks are well capitalised,
they are liquid, they aren't experiencing the kind of problems
that some of the banks in the euro zone are experiencing at the
moment."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby and Tim Castle)