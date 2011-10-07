LONDON Oct 7 Britain's banks are well capitalised and liquid and the decision by Moody's to downgrade its rating of UK financial institutions merely reflects government moves to avoid having to rescue them again, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

In an interview with BBC radio, Osborne also said that the Bank of England's decision to pump more money into the economy and the government's deficit reduction plans would help shield Britain from the euro zone debt crisis.

Osborne said: "People ask me 'how are you going to avoid Britain and the British taxpayer bailing out banks in the future?'

"This government is taking steps to do that, and therefore credit rating agencies and others will say 'well, actually these banks have got to show that they can pay their way in the world.

"And I am confident that British banks are well capitalised, they are liquid, they aren't experiencing the kind of problems that some of the banks in the euro zone are experiencing at the moment."

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby and Tim Castle)