LONDON Jan 8 British finance minister George
Osborne urged European Union policymakers on Tuesday to
seriously consider adopting proposals to separate banks' retail
and investment banking operations.
"There is an interesting proposal on the table ... which
envisages ring-fencing European banks' retail and investment
arms into separate entities," Osborne told a Berlin meeting of
European officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Britain is already pushing ahead with similar reforms and I
think it's an idea that the EU, including Germany, should give
serious consideration to implementing," Osborne added, according
to a statement provided by his office.
Osborne was referring to proposals from Finnish central bank
governor Erkki Liikanen to ring-fence banks' riskier activities,
thereby reducing the danger they posed to the rest of the
economy during a financial crisis.