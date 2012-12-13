LONDON Dec 13 The Bank of England's policy of inflation targeting has provided stability and there would have to be a very strong case for a shift away from it, British finance minister George Osborne said.

"We have an inflation-targeting regime which has served this country well and has provided stability," Osborne told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

"Any decisions about the (monetary policy) framework are decisions for the government, a government accountable to parliament ... If you were to move away from it, the parliament would want to be satisfied that you were getting some very significant rewards in return for moving away from that."

Osborne's comments follow remarks by the future BoE governor, now Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who on Tuesday raised the possibility of central banks targeting nominal gross domestic product - a mix of GDP and inflation - rather than a single inflation target.