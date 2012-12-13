LONDON Dec 13 The Bank of England's policy of
inflation targeting has provided stability and there would have
to be a very strong case for a shift away from it, British
finance minister George Osborne said.
"We have an inflation-targeting regime which has served this
country well and has provided stability," Osborne told a
parliamentary committee on Thursday.
"Any decisions about the (monetary policy) framework are
decisions for the government, a government accountable to
parliament ... If you were to move away from it, the parliament
would want to be satisfied that you were getting some very
significant rewards in return for moving away from that."
Osborne's comments follow remarks by the future BoE
governor, now Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who on
Tuesday raised the possibility of central banks targeting
nominal gross domestic product - a mix of GDP and inflation -
rather than a single inflation target.