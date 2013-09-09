LONDON, Sept 9 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday the government planned new measures to
help reduce everyday costs for households, whose living
standards have fallen in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
"Of course, there are important improvements we can make to
the scale of energy and water bills, the cost of housing, the
fees paid for everyday financial services, the expense of rail
and road travel," Osborne said in a speech.
"These are a burden on families - and we are doing
everything we can do to reduce their cost - with more to come
this autumn," he said as he hailed a recovery in Britain's
economy as a vindication of his economic policies.
The opposition Labour party, with its eye on elections in
2015, has said the fall in living standards shows Osborne has
failed as finance minister, even as it recognised the recent
turnaround in economic data.