BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 8 British finance
minister George Osborne said on Monday it would be unrealistic
to cut the size of government faster than planned in his
flagship austerity programme.
"There are those who say we're cutting too slow .... I'm the
chancellor (finance minister) who is cutting the size of
government faster than anyone in modern times," Osborne told the
annual Conservative Party conference in the English city of
Birmingham.
"We're reducing the size of government from almost 50
percent of our national income to just 40 percent in just five
years. I just don't think it's realistic to cut a great deal
faster than that," he added.