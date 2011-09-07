LONDON, Sept 7 British Finance Minister George Osborne should drop the 50 pence top rate of income tax "at the earliest opportunity" to boost growth, according to 20 high-profile economists.

"Only by returning to an internationally competitive tax regime will Britain enjoy longterm sustainable economic growth," the economists wrote in a letter published in the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The economists included Bob Rowthorn, of Cambridge University, and two former members of the Bank of England's policy committee, DeAnne Julius and Sushil Wadhwani.

The 50 pence rate was introduced by the former Labour government in April 2010 on annual taxable incomes above 150,000 pounds, which the Treasury hoped would eventually raise 2.7 billion pounds a year.

Combined with restrictions on income tax relief for pension contributions and the abolition of the income tax personal allowance for people with annual incomes above 100,000 pounds, the tax increases were designed to raise 7 billion pounds per annum.

"It is often portrayed as a justified tax on the rich but the economic damage it causes means that it is against the interests even of ordinary workers who don't pay it," the economists wrote. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)