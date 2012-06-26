LONDON, June 25 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would freeze a planned rise in fuel duty this year to help reduce costs for businesses and families.

"We will now stop any rise in fuel duty this August and freeze it for the rest of the year," Osborne told parliament.

Fuel duty was due to rise by three pence per litre this year. The move follows campaigns by transport lobby groups and pressure from the opposition Labour party to scrap the rise. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Mohammed Abbas)