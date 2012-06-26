UPDATE 5-In Japan, US defense chief reaffirms commitment to security treaty
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
LONDON, June 25 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would freeze a planned rise in fuel duty this year to help reduce costs for businesses and families.
"We will now stop any rise in fuel duty this August and freeze it for the rest of the year," Osborne told parliament.
Fuel duty was due to rise by three pence per litre this year. The move follows campaigns by transport lobby groups and pressure from the opposition Labour party to scrap the rise. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Mohammed Abbas)
* On campaign trail, Trump questioned alliance (Adds reaction by China, paragraphs 11-12)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has moved a Navy destroyer to off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
Feb 3 Germany's BMW said on Friday it would recall 230,117 cars and sport utility vehicles in the United States that may have been fitted with faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp.