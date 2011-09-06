* UK finance minister condemns past debt-fuelled spending
* Osborne says UK will stick to deficit reduction plans
* Osborne says slow, choppy recovery not a surprise
* Euro zone countries urged to implement recent promises
By Sven Egenter and David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 6 Finance minister George Osborne
defended Britain's tough austerity programme ahead of a meeting
with colleagues from other leading industrialised economies and
urged euro zone governments to resolve the debt crisis.
The Conservative-led coalition government has made the
reduction of a budget deficit of some 10 percent of gross
domestic product -- one of the highest among industrialised
countries -- the cornerstone of its political programme.
However, Osborne has come under increasing pressure to ease
the austerity drive, which includes tax hikes and unprecedented
cuts in public spending, as the economic recovery is faltering.
"The way this country and other countries are going to get
growth is not by taking yet another fix of the debt-fuelled
spending bubble that got us into the mess we are in at the
moment," Osborne told parliament during a question and answer
session on Tuesday.
"I will further discuss fiscal consolidation plans in the
G7/G20 and IMF meetings later this month," he said, adding that
he will meet International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde
on Friday in London ahead of the Group of Seven meeting in
Marseilles later that day.
The G7 officials, worried about risks to global growth, are
likely to agree to keep monetary policy accommodative, slow
fiscal consolidation where possible and implement structural
reforms, a G7 source told Reuters on Monday.
In a speech to be delivered later at an event by insurance
market provider Lloyd's of London, Osborne is set to say that
the slow and choppy recovery was not a surprise after a
financial crisis.
"While we have all had to revise down our short-term
expectations over recent weeks, the only people who should be
fundamentally re-examining their view of the world are those who
thought that this time was different," he says in extracts of
the speech made available by his office.
Britain's austerity plan allowed the central bank to keep
interest rates low and made Britain a safe haven, he said.
"The plan we have set out is designed in tough times for
tough times," he said. "It is the rock of stability upon which
any sustainable recovery depends and we will hold to it.
COMMITMENT
The British economy has barely grown since last September,
and business surveys, a slump in share prices and the slowdown
of the global economy have raised fears of another recession.
The government has previously rejected calls to ease the
austerity programme, pinning its hopes for further economic
stimulus on the Bank of England.
Most economists do not expect a fresh round of asset
purchases by the central bank though the debate about more
stimulus is likely to intensify at its meeting on Thursday.
Osborne also urged euro zone countries to resolve the debt
crisis, which has affected Britain too.
"The financial crisis in the euro zone is extremely
serious," he said
"We need to focus on the task at hand, which is implementing
all the agreements, the communiques, the commitments made in
recent months by the euro zone," he said. "That is absolutely
crucial to the stability of not just the euro zone but of the
wider global economy."
