LONDON Oct 4 Euro zone finance ministers understand they need to do more to strengthen the region's banks and to increase the firepower of its bailout fund, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

Osborne, back from a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg, said euro zone governments had been behind the curve and had not done enough to convince markets they had enough financial firepower to deal with the bloc's debt crisis.

"I think they now need to maximize the impact of the so-called EFSF (European Financial Stability Fund), the financial bailout fund they are creating ... They understand they need to create a bigger firewall, more firepower," he told Sky News.

"I think they need to find ways of making it a larger fund ... There are ways of leveraging it up," he said.

Euro zone officials are already thinking of how to leverage up the existing 440 billion euro ($580 billion) fund.

Britain is a member of the 27-nation EU, but not of the euro zone.

Osborne said euro zone governments also understood that more needed to be done to strengthen and get more capital into some euro zone banks.

"Obviously that can be done through raising capital privately as well as having national backstops," he said.

France and Belgium earlier came to the rescue of Dexia SA (DEXI.BR), the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro sovereign debt crisis. For more see [ID:nL5E7L40WD].

Osborne was noncommittal when asked about the prospect of Greek default, a possibility that has stoked fears of a major banking crisis in Europe that would aggravate the global economic slowdown.

"I don't think we are there," Osborne said.

"That ultimately has got to be a decision for the Greeks themselves and the euro zone," he said. "What the Greeks are saying, and what the euro zone is saying at the moment, is that we have a plan, we have a programme."

Euro zone ministers have postponed a vital aid payment to Greece until mid-November.

"Whatever they decide on Greece ... they've got to make that decision now and stick to that decision instead of this endless speculation about whether or not they are going to change course on Greece," he said.

Asked whether Greece could run out of money, Osborne said it would have to be a "conscious decision of the international community not to provide the latest tranche of money to Greece." ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Tim Castle; Editing by James Dalgleish)