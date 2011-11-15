London Nov 15 - Britain's finance minister George Osborne and financial secretary Mark Hoban answered questions on the planned overhaul of the country's regulatory framework during a parliament committee hearing.

Following are key comments from the Joint Committee hearing:

OSBORNE ON INFLATION TARGET:

"At a time like this, when there are concerns about inflation, frankly, to go in and change our monetary policy arrangements, change our inflation target, I think would be quite a dangerous thing."

OSBORNE ON JUDGMENT CALLS:

"You cannot prescribe for every circumstance in legislation for something as complex as financial services and the financial system, so we have to rely on judgment. And I think the best thing we can do is ensure, whether it's with the financial conduct authority or the prudential regulator, that they are empowered to make judgment calls."

OSBORNE ON REGULATION DEADLINE

"The judgment on when to introduce them was partly a judgment I asked John Vickers to make. He came to the conclusion that the backstop for this, the implementation of these reforms, should be 2019. I trusted his judgment on this. He's made his own judgment, I think it's a good one."

OSBORNE ON PUBLICATION OF GOVT RESPONSE TO ICB REPORT:

"Between now and Christmas, probably closer to Christmas, we will publish the government's response (to the ICB report). But my current ambition is to do that in the middle of December."