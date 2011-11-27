(Adds detail, background)
* Government to back loans for small businesses
* Key element of finance minister's plan for economic growth
* Deal with pension funds to invest in infrastructure
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain will underwrite 20
billion pounds ($31 billion) of loans to smaller companies in a
package of measures to boost the economy, while sticking to a
strict austerity programme, Finance Minister George Osborne said
on Sunday.
Osborne is under pressure to find ways to revive a stagnant
economy and avoid a return to recession without compromising a
deficit-cutting spending squeeze.
The "credit easing" programme is expected to form the
centrepiece of Osborne's autumn budget statement to parliament
on Nov. 29, which will also details plans to funnel billions of
pounds of private investment into infrastructure projects.
The government will back loans to be made by banks to small-
and medium-sized companies to cure a shortage of credit that has
hampered Britain's economic recovery.
"We are making available 20 billion pounds for the National
Loan Guarantee Scheme, however it sits within an envelope that
could be as large as 40 billion pounds," Osborne told BBC
television.
He said the government's backing would help cut the interest
rates firms pay on their loans by a fifth, or 1 percentage
point.
Osborne and his coalition government has staked its
reputation on eliminating a budget deficit that was a record 11
percent when it came to power last year by implementing the
deepest spending cuts in a generation.
That has limited his room for manoeuvre, cutting off the
route of greater deficit-funding to stimulate growth and drawing
criticism from the Labour opposition who say the austerity
programme is too tight and should be relaxed.
The neighbouring euro zone crisis has compounded the
challenge, with the government's fiscal watchdog expected to
follow other forecasters next week by slashing its growth
outlook for 2012 by more than half.
FISCAL PLAN
The British economy has barely grown over the past 12
months, with households cutting spending as wages fall behind
inflation and unemployment rises.
The Ernst & Young ITEM Club, which bases its quarterly
report on finance ministry models, downgraded its 2011 growth
forecasts on Sunday to 0.9 percent from the 1.4 percent it
predicted three months ago.
But Osborne said it was the credibility gained by Britain's
adherence to its fiscal plan which meant he was able to create
the loan guarantee scheme.
"There are many governments at the moment that could not
operate a scheme like this because (they) would not be regarded
as creditworthy enough to do it," he said.
British government debt has largely been treated as a safe
haven by investors, keeping down borrowing costs despite a
rapidly darkening growth outlook. Osborne said he remained
confident of meeting his deficit-cutting target.
"We have got a deficit reduction plan that has brought us
record low interest rates, that has earned us that triple A
credit rating," said Osborne.
"We are absolutely going to stick to that plan because that
is what is helping Britain weather this international debt storm
and is also helping us lay the foundations of a stronger
economy."
In the run up to the autumn statement, ministers have been
announced a series of measures to help growth, including backing
mortages for families buying new-build homes and a 400 million
pound investment fund to help construction firms finance housing
developments.
Osborne said the government had signed an agreement with
large British pension funds, which would involve them investing
in infrastructure such as roads and broadband networks.
Other measures announced in recent days include a 1 billion
pound programme to find jobs and work experience for 400,000
unemployed young people, and a 600 million pound investment in
specialist maths schools.
There has been less detail on the funding for these
measures, with newspapers speculating that some welfare benefits
will be frozen to pay for them.
Media reports over the weekend said Osborne would also raise
the rate of a tax on bank balance sheets to maintain the 2.5
billion pounds of revenue it aims to collect each year.
