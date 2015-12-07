* UK's Osborne says Congress should allow China IMF reform
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Dec 7 British finance minister George
Osborne strongly criticised the U.S. Congress's approach to
China during a visit to New York on Monday, calling its decision
to oppose a greater Chinese role in the International Monetary
Fund a "tragedy".
Britain had a rare diplomatic rift with the United States
this year when it became the first Western nation to support
China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which Washington
sees as a rival to Western-led bodies such as the World Bank.
British Prime Minister David Cameron then gave a warm
welcome to China's President Xi Jinping on a state visit to
Britain. Domestic and foreign critics have accused Britain's
government of prioritising short-term commercial gains over
human rights and security issues.
Osborne -- who himself toured China earlier this year and is
a strong contender to succeed Cameron as leader of Britain's
Conservatives -- rebuffed this criticism at an event in New York
and hit back at U.S. politicians he said wanted to isolate
China.
"In my view it is overwhelmingly in our interests - in
Britain's interests, in America's interests - to bring China
into and bind China into a multilateral world," he told the
Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S. think tank.
The U.S. Congress has so far not approved reforms agreed in
2010 that would put Brazil, China, India and Russia among the
IMF's top 10 shareholders and give emerging markets more
influence. The White House supports the move but Congress,
controlled by Republicans, must also back it.
"It is a tragedy that an agreement reached across all the
members of the IMF, including by the U.S. administration, is
being blocked by one legislature in the world, the U.S.
Congress," Osborne said.
Last month, China's vice finance minister said the world's
second-biggest economy had urged the Congress to adopt the
reforms as soon as possible.
Osborne also said the United States, Britain and other
countries should focus on implementing a July deal on Iran's
nuclear programme under which sanctions against Tehran will be
lifted, rather than seek to unpick it as proposed by some
Republican presidential candidates.
Last week Cameron won support from Britain's parliament to
bomb Islamic State insurgents in Syria, after a defeat two years
ago when he proposed air strikes on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
Osborne said this vote, combined with higher defence
spending, showed how Britain was "reasserting itself on the
world stage".
But neither Britain nor the United States should deploy
ground troops to fight Islamic State, Osborne said. Instead they
should seek Assad's departure and work with other Syrian
leaders.
Osborne's visit to the United States came with the Federal
Reserve preparing to raise interest rates, and he warned of
potential ructions in emerging markets when this occurs.
"The exit from loose monetary policy in the United States
and in Britain ... will pose some big challenges for the
emerging markets. Although (the policy changes) have been quite
well advertised and foreshadowed, that doesn't mean they are
going to be particularly easy to deal with when they come."
