LONDON Oct 4 Action is needed now to strengthen euro zone banks, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

"There is of course a risk out there in the European banking system and you've seen that today with the trouble with the Dexia bank, the Franco-Belgian bank that has got itself into trouble," Osborne told the BBC after a meeting of EU finance ministers.

"I think euro zone members can get ahead of the curve, make sure their banks have got adequate amounts of capital, again there was a broad agreement about that today, and we need to get on now and strengthen the euro zone banks."

"That is something I have been calling for for months, but again I think there is agreement that it now needs to happen."

