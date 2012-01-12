LONDON Jan 12 British inflation will fall
this year and people can look forward to the future with
confidence despite challenging economic times, UK finance
minister George Osborne said in a television interview on
Thursday.
"One thing you will see this year is a fall in prices, in
the rate of inflation," he told ITV News, according to a
transcript of the interview issued ahead of its broadcast.
"(These are) challenging times but with the rate of
inflation we hope starting to fall, the cuts in people's
households electricity and gas bills there are some things going
right as well, overall you can look to the future with a lot of
confidence," he added.
Osborne said he wanted to see bonuses at the nationalised
Royal Bank of Scotland "very much lower" than last year.
He added that he thought the euro would survive the
eurozone's sovereign debt crisis, but said European countries
needed to do more to help their economies grow.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; editing by Sarah Young)