Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
LONDON Feb 14 Britain must deal with its debts to boost growth and secure investor confidence, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, after the nation's triple-A rating was placed on a negative watch by credit-ratings agency Moody's.
Speaking in a radio interview, Osborne also said the government would not waiver from its fiscal consolidation path.
"For me it was a reality check for the whole political system that Britain has to deal with its debts," Osborne told BBC Radio 4.
"Here is yet another organisation in this case, a credit rating agency warning Britain that if we spend or borrow too much we're going lose our credit rating but more importantly what that leads to potentially is a loss of investor confidence in our economy and then people don't invest in our economy you don't get growth and you don't get jobs." (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19