LONDON, Sept 9 Policymakers must be alert to the risks the global economy is facing, Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

The British government had to stick to its deficit reduction plan to ensure low interest rates, key for the recovery at a time of economic turbulence, Osborne said in a speech at an event with IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

"Policymakers must remain alert to risks and that's why the automatic stabilisers and the ability of monetary policy to respond are key parts of the flexibility built in our plan," he said. (Reporting by Sven Egenter)