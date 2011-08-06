LONDON Aug 6 Britain's finance minister George
Osborne discussed the crisis in the euro zone and the downgrade
of the U.S. credit rating with the head of the IMF Christine
Lagarde on Saturday, a spokesman for the British Treasury said.
Osborne, who is currently on holiday in the United States,
was also due to talk to his counterpart Jacek Rostowski of
Poland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the
European Union.
The Treasury spokesman added that Osborne, who had been in
touch with a number of finance ministers on Friday, also hoped
to speak to other unnamed ministers.
