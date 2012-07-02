LONDON, July 2 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday the government would consider whether
bank executives could be held to account by law for the actions
of rogue employees.
"We will specifically look at that idea which we are already
aware of, and of course this is something that the house
(parliament) can look at through the inquiry through the next
few months," Osborne said in parliament.
Osborne announced an inquiry into an interest-rate fixing
scandal in the banking sector which has rocked management at
Barclays in recent days and is expected to spread to other
banks.
