LONDON, March 26 British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that any split of the partly state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland would be a slow process.

"While of course we can discuss the merits and demerits of a good bank-bad bank split, I don't think it could be very swiftly delivered," he told British lawmakers during a hearing.

A finance ministry official appearing alongside Osborne added: "Obviously this is an option."