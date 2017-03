LONDON Oct 11 The British government will release a half-yearly budget update and new fiscal forecasts on Dec. 4, finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

"Can confirm that autumn statement will be on 4th Dec. That's when we'll set out next steps in plan to secure the economic recovery," Osborne said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Britain's government gives an update on the public accounts in November or December each year, while the annual budget is usually announced in March. The so-called Autumn Statement includes fiscal forecasts produced by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.