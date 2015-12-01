LONDON Dec 1 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday that the cost of extending air strikes
against Islamic State into Syria would run in the "low tens of
millions of pounds".
"I think the estimate of extended air action over Syria
would be in the low tens of millions of pounds. That'll come out
of the special reserve which we established for the purposes of
military action like this," Osborne told a committee of
lawmakers.
Osborne also said the existing cost of air strikes against
Islamic State in Iraq and supporting the moderate Syria
opposition was just over 200 million pounds ($301 million) a
year.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said Britain's parliament
will vote on bombing Syria on Wednesday and that he is confident
he can secure its approval.
($1 = 0.6641 pounds)
