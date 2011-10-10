LONDON Oct 10 Britain does not oppose a financial transaction tax as long it is adopted globally and is not restricted to Europe, Finance Minister George Osborne said on Monday.

"I am not against financial transaction tax in principle ... what I am against is a European financial transaction tax," Osborne told parliament.

"If we can get global agreement with the United States and China and others on a world financial tax, all well and good. I don't personally think that is terribly likely," he added.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; editing by Matt Falloon)