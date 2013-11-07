LONDON Nov 7 The British minister who launched
a review into G4S and Serco's government
contracts said on Thursday he expected increased competition in
the markets where the outsourcing firms operate.
"There will be new entrants coming into that market, both
international players but also new entities coming into
existence and suppliers who currently don't supply central
government," Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude said at a
presentation to analysts.
"It's really important that there is a really vibrant,
competitive marketplace and that's our primary concern."
The political spotlight is firmly on Britain's use of
private outsourcing groups to run public services like prisons
and hospitals after a series of high-profile contract failures.
The Serious Fraud Office this month launched a criminal
investigation into two electronic monitoring contracts held by
G4S and Serco.
For now, neither firm is able to win new central government
work until receiving the all-clear from a Cabinet Office inquiry
into the biggest contracts with the companies.
G4S and Serco hold some of Britain's largest outsourcing
contracts and get 10 and 25 percent of their revenue
respectively from central government.
The Cabinet Office, the department in which the government's
spending on contractors is being increasingly centralised, said
on Thursday it had saved the taxpayer 5.4 billion pounds in the
six months to the end of September as part of Britain's
austerity drive.
Most of this had come from shedding civil service jobs, the
Cabinet Office said, but around a third were commercial savings
partly made by renegotiating with suppliers.
Maude said he expected future savings to come through
putting more government systems online and entering into new
types of contracts such as joint ventures with suppliers.
The government spent 39 billion pounds, around 3 percent of
Gross Domestic Product, on goods and services in 2012/13.