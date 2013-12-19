LONDON Dec 19 Serco, the outsourcing firm under a criminal investigation, said on Thursday it would update the market shortly on a British government review which will decide if it can sign new contracts.

Britain barred Serco and rival G4S from winning new work in July after the firms charged for putting electronic tags criminals who were not being monitored, in prison or even dead.

Both firms are still under a criminal investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Serco, which runs services from London's light railway to maintaining nuclear weapons, has lost almost one third of its market value since the tagging problems first arose and is still looking for a new group chief executive.

Serco said on Thursday it would update the market shortly on a settlement with the justice ministry on the tagging contract. It will also give an update on reviews by the Cabinet Office and justice ministry of its biggest contracts as well as a separate report on whether it has shown sufficient corporate change.

External adviser costs and other costs directly related to the reviews would now be 17 million pounds ($27.9 million), up from 12 million, the firm said.

One-off charges and accounting charges taken on the electronic tagging contract will now be around 19 million pounds, up from 15 million pounds it previously expected.

G4S said in November it would repay 24 million pounds on the tagging deals, but the justice ministry did not accept the offer is still making its own assessment of what is owed. Serco has said it would repay any amount due.