LONDON Dec 19 Britain said on Thursday that a cross-government review of 28 contracts held by outsourcing companies G4S and Serco found no further evidence of deliberate overcharging.

"The Cross Government Review found no evidence of deliberate acts or omissions by either firm leading to errors or irregularities in the charging and billing arrangements on the 28 contracts investigated," Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude said in a written statement.

The two companies have been unable to sign new work with the British government for five months after an audit showed they charged for putting electronic tags on criminals who were not being monitored, in prison or dead.

In a separate statement the Justice Ministry said Serco had now agreed to refund 68.5 million pounds ($110 million) on its tagging contract. It added 4S has not yet agreed a position on repayment.

The government said the two companies have withdrawn from bidding for new probation services contracts.