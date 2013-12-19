LONDON Dec 19 Britain said on Thursday that a
cross-government review of 28 contracts held by outsourcing
companies G4S and Serco found no further
evidence of deliberate overcharging.
"The Cross Government Review found no evidence of deliberate
acts or omissions by either firm leading to errors or
irregularities in the charging and billing arrangements on the
28 contracts investigated," Cabinet Office Minister Francis
Maude said in a written statement.
The two companies have been unable to sign new work with the
British government for five months after an audit showed they
charged for putting electronic tags on criminals who were not
being monitored, in prison or dead.
In a separate statement the Justice Ministry said Serco had
now agreed to refund 68.5 million pounds ($110 million) on its
tagging contract. It added 4S has not yet agreed a position on
repayment.
The government said the two companies have withdrawn from
bidding for new probation services contracts.