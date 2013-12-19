* Justice ministry identifies two more problem contracts
* G4S told to provide corporate renewal plan
* Serco has agreed to repay 68.5 mln stg
* Both companies still suspended from new govt contracts
By Christine Murray
LONDON, Dec 19 Britain has told outsourcing
company G4S to overhaul its business after announcing on
Thursday that two additional government contracts would be
investigated by the country's fraud office.
G4S and rival Serco are already facing a criminal
investigation by the Serious Fraud Office after an audit showed
that they had charged the British taxpayer for tagging criminals
who were not being monitored, were still in prison or were even
dead.
In an update on multiple reviews prompted by the scandal,
Britain's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) identified two new problem
contracts for facilities management in the courts system.
The MoJ said the deals contain serious issues relating to
invoicing, delivery and performance reporting, adding that it
does not have evidence of dishonesty by the companies.
The referral is the latest headache for an embattled
industry that took on pariah status in Britain after G4S failed
to provide enough guards for last year's London Olympics,
forcing organisers to call in the army.
G4S now has to present a "corporate renewal plan", as Serco
was asked to do in August after problems were found on a
prisoner escort contract.
BIDDING DECISION DELAYED
The government also delayed its decision on when G4S and
Serco will be able to bid for future work. Both have been
suspended from signing government contracts since July.
Serco will have to wait until January for a decision, but no
timeframe was given for G4S.
G4S did not comment on the delay but issued a statement
saying that, from the information available, it does not expect
any material financial impact from the additional contract
investigations.
Serco, meanwhile, was upbeat on its prospects for future
contracts. A company statement said it believes that its
proposals in its corporate renewal plan are "sufficient to
restore the confidence of its Government customer, allowing
Serco's inclusion for all new and future work".
Thursday's government update said that Serco had agreed to
refund 68.5 million pounds ($110 million) on its tagging
contract, but that it has yet to reach an agreement with G4S.
Shares in G4S lost as much as 3 percent after the
announcement, topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers, while Serco
was set for its best session since July, gaining 5 percent by
1352 GMT.
Government enthusiasm for contracting out services has been
a boon for outsourcing companies since the 1980s, with Serco and
rival outsourcer Capita achieving double-digit annual
revenue increases until 2010.
But debate now centres on whether Britain is too reliant on
a small group of big companies to run services from prisons to
hospitals - a question raised by the government auditor last
month.
FOOT IN THE DOOR?
Serco, which runs services from London's light railway to
the maintainence of nuclear weapons, lost its chief executive
and restructured its European operations as part of its bid to
win back the trust of its biggest customer.
"Over the past few months Serco has engaged constructively
with government, setting out a corporate renewal plan that is
now well advanced," the government said on Thursday.
Serco said in a statement that it had signed a deal with the
justice ministry to expand the HMP Thames prison it runs for the
government.
"That kind of suggests that Serco is at least partially back
in the door," Numis analyst Mike Murphy said.
G4S gains about 10 percent of its 7.3 billion pounds ($11.97
billion) of annual revenue from Britain's central government,
from which Serco makes about a quarter of its 4.9 billion pound
revenue.
A Cabinet Office review of the 28 biggest contracts held by
G4S and Serco with all departments other than the Ministry of
Justice found no further evidence of deliberate overcharging.
The government also said that the two companies have
withdrawn from the competition to be a lead provider of the new
probation services contracts, estimated to be worth around 500
million pounds in total, though it left open the possibility of
them playing a supporting role.