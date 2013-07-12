LONDON, July 12 The British government said it would not be awarding outsourcing companies G4S and Serco any new contracts until they receive a clean bill of health from a government review into their public service provision.

"In-flight procurements involving these two companies will continue but they will not be awarded any business until the review is complete -- and they have a clean bill of health," said a spokeswoman at the government's Cabinet Office, which on Thursday launched a review of both companies' public sector contracts.