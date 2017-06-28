LONDON, June 28 Michael Bond, the creator of
children's literary character Paddington Bear, died on Tuesday
aged 91 following a short illness, publisher HarperCollins said.
First appearing in the 1958 story "A Bear called
Paddington", the character was named after the London railway
station where he was found, having arrived from "deepest,
darkest Peru" according to Bond's famous description.
The bear was wearing a tag around his neck that read "Please
look after this bear".
He has been enjoyed by generations of children, with more
than 35 million books sold, the publisher said on Wednesday.
"Paddington", a film based on the character, was released in
2014 to critical and commercial success.
