By Rhys Jones and Peter Griffiths
LONDON May 24 British fighter jets escorted a
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane to
Stansted Airport near London on Friday, where police went on
board and arrested two men on suspicion of endangering an
aircraft.
Passengers were leaving the plane and no one was hurt in the
incident, a spokesman for the airport said.
Flight PK709 from Lahore in Pakistan had been due to land at
Manchester in northern England with 297 passengers on board, but
was diverted shortly before arrival.
Britain is on high alert after a soldier was hacked to death
on a London street on Wednesday in what the government are
treating as a terrorist incident.
A security source said early indications were that the plane
was not the target of a terrorist attack.
A passenger who had just got off the plane told the BBC the
pilot had informed passengers after landing that he had diverted
to Stansted because of threats. The passenger, named by the BBC
as Mr Munsif, said two men had been handcuffed on board and
removed.
"We landed safely and then he announced that they had some
kind of threat from someone and that's why he landed the plane,"
the passenger said, speaking by telephone.
"Essex Police have boarded a passenger plane diverted to
Stansted Airport and two men have been arrested on suspicion of
endangerment of an aircraft. They have been removed from the
plane," the police said in a statement. The force is responsible
for the area where Stansted is located.
"The two men arrested on suspicion of endangerment of an
aircraft are aged 30 and 41. They are being taken to a police
station for interview by detectives," the police added.
Stansted is one of London's less busy airports, preferred as
a location for handling airplane security incidents. A spokesman
for the airport said the plane was being held in an isolated
area and that the rest of the airport was operating as normal.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines
had been sent to the airport.
The Pakistani plane was a Boeing 777, according to the
flight tracking website www.flightradar.com.
According to two tracking websites, the aircraft broke off
from its descent about 60 miles east of Manchester.
It turned and followed a wide arc over northeast England and
out to the North Sea before heading towards London.
Britain launches military planes to intercept unidentified
aircraft when they cannot be identified by other means, for
example when the aircraft is not talking to air traffic
controllers.