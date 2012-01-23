(Adds union reaction, details)
By Matt Falloon
LONDON Jan 23 Shareholders should be
given a binding vote over how large British companies manage
executive pay and more companies should be able to claw back
cash from highly-paid staff who fail to deliver, Business
Secretary Vince Cable said on Monday.
Firms should also need 75 percent of shareholders to agree
to any pay proposals, Cable told parliament, announcing measures
to improve executive pay policy at Britain's biggest companies.
Big bonus payouts at Britain's banks - and large pay rises
for bosses at other firms - have sparked a public and political
backlash over perceived excess in executive pay, at a time when
the economy is stalling and many workers are enduring negligible
pay increases or wage freezes.
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition has pledged to
clamp down on out-of-control pay culture, although ministers are
wary of pushing too far with regulation, for fear of driving
talent away from Britain's top companies.
"No proposal on its own is a magic bullet but together they
can enable a major transformation to get under way," Cable told
parliament.
"Shareholders need new powers to hold the board (of
companies) to account and I will consult shortly on specific
proposals to reform the current voting arrangements and give
shareholders a binding vote, enabling them to exert more
pressure on boards," he said.
The binding vote will cover how directors' performance is
judged and the scope of potential payouts. The government will
also extend to all big firms a requirement for contracts to
include clawback mechanisms -- not just in financial services.
Simon Wong, a partner in corporate governance watchdog
Governance for Owners said moves to explain how pay structures
reflect and support company strategy were welcome but investors
would need to develop the capacity to assess the merits of
individual arrangements instead of standard performance metrics
like earnings per share.
UNIONS ATTACK
Trade unions, some representing millions of public sector
workers who have had their pay frozen as part of Britain's
budget deficit reduction plan, complained that Cable's
much-hyped proposals had not gone far enough.
"Ministers have spectacularly failed to make any significant
changes to the status quo," said Brendan Barber, general
secretary of the Trades Union Congress umbrella organisation.
"Whilst the business secretary has announced a few welcome
tinkers to current boardroom pay regime, he has shied away from
the big decisions on all of the major proposed reforms, from
worker representation to company pay ratios and open advertising
for posts on remuneration committees."
Barber's views echoed those of Alan MacDougall, managing
director of proxy agency PIRC, who said real change depended on
asset managers using their new powers responsibly.
"..If the strongest emphasis is put on giving shareholders
better information and more powers then a huge amount rests on
the voting decisions of asset managers. With notable exceptions,
their recent voting behaviour does not lend confidence that they
will shoulder the burden effectively," he said.
Sacha Sadan, director of corporate governance at Legal &
General Investment Management, said public confidence in
executive pay would only be restored if the basic principles of
simplicity, transparency and alignment were applied.
"Pay and especially bonuses need to be aligned to the
long-term interests of shareholders and executives themselves
should own a meaningful amount of shares in the company," Sadan
said.
Cable, a Liberal Democrat, said he wanted to engineer
greater diversity on the remuneration committees which decide
executive pay, but fell short of making it compulsory.
Speaking on BBC radio following his speech to parliament,
Cable conceded that the proposals were unlikely to stir
immediate or sweeping reforms.
"I don't think anyone's going to be terrified but I think
what they will recognise is that this is the beginning of
serious change of culture in the business community and in
executive pay," Cable told BBC radio.
Britain's big state-supported banks - RBS and Lloyds
- have come under further pressure this year to pay
less in bonuses than last year, with many blaming irresponsible
behaviour in the sector for triggering the global economic and
debt crises.
"We've made it very clear that we do expect to see restraint
in bonuses in the banking system - and RBS in particular - and
we will see what happens," Cable said.
The government says FTSE 100 CEO pay increased by an average
13.6 percent per year between 1999 and 2010, compared with an
average increase of 1.7 percent on the FTSE 100 index itself.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mohammed
Abbas and Helen Massy-Beresford)