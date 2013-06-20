By Joel Dimmock LONDON, June 20 Shareholders have scaled back protests over pay deals at Britain's biggest companies this year. With 70 percent of the FTSE 100 having held their annual general meetings, the average vote against remuneration reports has fallen by 18 percent since 2011. No company has yet seen a pay vote suffer a protest by a majority of investors in 2013, but there have still been standout results. The following is a list of the top 20 major votes against remuneration resolutions at Britain's top 100 companies in the 2013 AGM season, compared to the protest votes received last year. The results are accompanied by their share price performance relative to their FTSE All Share peer group in the intervening 12 months. PAY VOTES COMPANY PROTEST 2013 2012 SHARES VS PEERS 12M 1. easyjet 44.7% 44.3% +75.5 pct points 2. Glencore 21.7% 0.2% -4.7 pct points 3. G4S 21.6% 1.1% -43.3 pct points 4. Anglo American 21.0% 13.2% -15.2 pct points 5. WPP 19.4% 59.5% +9.8 pct points 6. Reckitt Benckiser 18.2% 15.7% -13.4 pct points 7. Melrose Industries 15.5% 4.0% -38.7 pct points 8. Reed Elsevier 15.0% 5.0% +17.0 pct points 9. InterContinental Hotels 14.3% 4.5% -7.6 pct points 10. Aviva 11.7% 54.4% -38.8 pct points 11. Prudential 11.6% 30.3% +8.6 pct points 12. Aberdeen Asset Management 11.4% 15.7% +49.1 pct points 13. HSBC 11.0% 10.2% -0.7 pct points 14. Resolution 10.5% 8.6% -19.9 pct points 15. Imperial Tobacco 10.4% 1.4% -3.3 pct points 16. RSA Insurance 9.2% 6.4% -13.8 pct points 17. BAE Systems 7.7% 8.9% -1.2 pct points 18. Royal Dutch Shell 7.7% 9.1% +4.6 pct points 19. Standard Chartered 7.2% 7.4% -20.0 pct points 20. Centrica 6.8% 11.9% +1.5 pct points (Reporting by Joel Dimmock; Editing by Catherine Evans)